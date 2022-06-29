Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children are growing up fast - all the details The former couple split in 2016

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may not have been able to make their marriage work but their offspring from their time together are certainly building a future for themselves.

The couple have six children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and they share twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, too.

MORE: Angelina Jolie admits she's a 'nervous mom' as she shares incredibly rare photo with daughter

As young children, they were regularly spotted out in Los Angeles or traveling the globe with their parents.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt displays phenomenal dance moves

However, as the years have gone by the kids have not been seen as regularly, leaving fans wondering what they look like and what they're up to.

A new video of Shiloh dancing her heart out and showing off her impressive moves has ignited a fresh bout of interest. So, here's what they're all doing and what they look like now.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Angelina adopted her first child, Maddox, from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002. He was just seven months old at the time.

At one point, it was believed that he would follow in his parent's footsteps as he worked with his mother on the 2017 film, First They Killed My Father. Angelina co-wrote and directed the film, and Maddox was the executive producer.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's £19million home after divorce from Brad Pitt is fit for royalty

MORE: Brad Pitt as you've never seen him before as star reveals daily routine

Instead of sticking it out in Hollywood, Maddox made strides to a career away from the limelight. In 2019, he moved to South Korea for college, studying biochemistry at Seoul's Yonsei University.

Maddox is studying in South Korea

Pax Jolie-Pitt

Pax was born in Vietnam in 2003 and adopted by Angelina alone. At the time, the country did not allow unmarried couples to adopt, but Brad went on to adopt him as his son in America.

Like his brothers and sisters, Pax worked a little with his mother in the movies.

In 2016, he had a small voice role in Kung Fu Panda 3. Little more is known about the teen, but he recently began learning Vietnamese, which he spoke as a child.

Not much is known about Angelina and Brad's son Pax who is 18

Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Zahara's birthplace was Ethiopia, and she was adopted by Angelina when she was six months old in 2005.

The teen has walked many red carpets and always appears confident and happy.

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals why divorce from Brad Pitt affected her career

MORE: Angelina Jolie helps Eternals co-star Salma Hayek celebrate birthday with hilarious video

She had a voice role on Kung Fu Panda 3 but also proved her artistic and entrepreneurial talents when she created a jewelery line. All proceeds from her sales went to shelters for victims of domestic violence.

Zahara started her own jewelery line to raise money for domestic abuse victims

Zahara has had her fair share of hardships, however, as in 2020, her mom revealed she had undergone multiple surgeries, for a reason which wasn't disclosed.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Rising star Shiloh is now 16 and has been making a name for herself in the dance world. A video posted from the LA dance studio Millenium Dance Complex in June 2022, displayed her amazing dance skills.

Shiloh is an incredible dancer

The resemblance to Angelina was uncanny in the footage in which she danced to Dojo Cat's new song, Vegas.

While she now sports a feminine look, Angelina told Vanity Fair in a 2010 interview that Shiloh had been exploring gender since she was three. "She wants to be a boy," she said. "So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boy clothes. She thinks she’s one of her brothers."

Twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt

As for twins Knox and Vivienne who were born to Angelina and Brad in Nice, France in 2008.

MORE: Angelina Jolie and daughter make emotional Washington DC visit to advocate for Violence Against Women Act

In 2014, Vivienne starred alongside her famous mom in the movie Maleficent, and played the younger version of Aurora.

Angelina and Brad are very proud of all of their children

In 2016, Knox joined his siblings by also voicing a character in Kung Fu Panda 3.

Speaking of her children, Angelina has said: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other.

Angelina and Brad are no longer married

"It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.