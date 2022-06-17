Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh displays unbelievable dance moves in new video The teenager looks just like her famous mom

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may not have the acting bug but she's passionate about dance! The daughter of former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt showcased her phenomenal moves in a video shared on Youtube.

In the clip, the 16-year-old is performing in Millenium studios in Los Angeles.

Wearing a black Beatles T-shirt with sweat pants and a pair of Vans sneakers, Shiloh pulled off the tricky choreography with ease.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh showcases amazing dance skills

Her hair was worn in a casual ponytail and with her striking features, she bore an uncanny resemblance to Angelina.

Shiloh danced to Dojo Cat's new song, Vegas, and looked right at home as she moved alongside two other members of the troupe.

The teen is Angelina and Brad's first biological child together. They also adopted Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, and they share twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, too.

Shiloh looks a lot like her mom Angelina Jolie

Angelina recently opened up about parenthood and admitted: "I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'"

Speaking of her children, Angelina added: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other.

Angelina Jolie with five of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt

"It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

