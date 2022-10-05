HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2022: Meet our Star Mum winner

The Star Mum award, which is sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing, honours mothers who, while raising their family, still find the time to help others in need. It also focuses on women who may have overcome remarkable personal challenges.

And on Tuesday, mum-of-one Kelly Stevens was presented with the Star Mum winner of the Year award at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2022.

One year after tragically losing her mother at the age of 50, Kelly adopted her aunt's son, Thomas, after she was unable to parent him.

Unwilling to let Thomas be fostered, the 34-year-old from Southport, Merseyside, gained full guardianship of him as a single mum while working full-time at her own hair salon.

In between work and taking trips with Thomas in her caravan, she also recently found the time to run the London marathon in memory of her mum.

Jessica Wright was on hand to present the Star Mum award

Jessica Wright who handed an emotional Kelly the award told the guests: "I was extremely honoured to present this to Kelly. Not only is this a special award but I am a new mum, and very much new to the game.

"To say that it's been scary is an understatement. What you've done is the most selfless thing and doing it alongside a 24-hour job - people need more like you in the world. This is so deserved."

