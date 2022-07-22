Meet the celebrity judges at this year's Inspiration Awards The Inspiration Awards will take place on 4 October

HELLO! is delighted to announce the judging panel line-up for this year's Inspiration Awards.

Women's Hour and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani will join Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe, Julia Bradbury, Saira Khan and our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon to help whittle down the shortlist for two prestigious awards ahead of this year's ceremony, which will take place on 4 October at Corinthia London Hotel.

WATCH: The biggest moments from last year's awards

Anita will once again be hosting the lunchtime event, which is sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing and celebrates Britain's most selfless and giving individuals who have gone that extra mile to help others who are in need of support.

Each category shines a spotlight on people - both famous and not - who have inspired others with their bravery and kindness, with last year's winners including Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Clara Amfo and Rochelle Humes.

This year, two of the categories will be voted for by you, with Anita, Johannes, Julia, Saira and Rosie choosing a shortlist of your nominees for the Star Mum and #HelloToKindness awards.

"These awards are so special because they offer an opportunity to find some of Britain's true heroes - the everyday superstars who are making lives better for others on a daily basis," HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie said.

The winners of last year's Inspiration Awards

"Perhaps this individual is your own mum, grandmother or a family friend, or maybe you want to highlight a person within your local community or workplace who truly deserves the HELLO! VIP treatment. We can't make these awards a success without your help. Entering is easy - so do it today! We are excited to hear from you."

The #HelloToKindness award is inspired by our popular social media campaign to make the internet a gentler, more welcoming space and is the perfect time to thank someone who embodies the spirit of kindness.

The Star Mum award has been created to honour selfless and brave mums who go above and beyond to help others, both at home and in their community; or perhaps they are a mother who has overcome tough challenges in her personal life.

Anita Rani is coming back as host and judge

As part of their prize, the winners of both awards will be treated to an overnight stay at a London hotel and be among the fabulous celebrities attending this year's awards - and they will also be taking home a goodie bag worth hundreds of pounds.

If you can think of someone to nominate in the #HelloToKindness and Star Mum categories, please write and tell us, in no more than 300 words, why they deserve the prize. The top nominations will be submitted to our celebrity panel, who will then put together a shortlist of five names that will go to a public vote.

So, now it's down to you to think about any brave and selfless souls who deserve to be nominated for one of our awards. To nominate your Star Mum award, head here. To submit your #HelloToKindness nominee, head here.

