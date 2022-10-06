Shakira shares cryptic social media post that leaves fans with questions What could it be?

The last few months for Shakira have not been easy, between a split from her longtime partner Gerard Piqué and a tax fraud case at the hands of the Spanish government.

Though the star has given brief comments about both situations and attempted to clear the air, her latest social media activity has fans quite confused about what is next for her.

The star has stayed as neutral as possible on her social media when it comes to her love life and legal affairs, but her recent post left fans wondering if she's trying to make a bigger statement.

The singer took to Instagram to share quite the cryptic post, sharing a video on both her Instagram Stories and her feed where a very vague Spanish sentence is being typed out.

As the clicks of a typewriter are heard, the words, "No fue culpa tuya…" appear on the screen, which translates to, "It wasn't your fault…"

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker added no caption to explain the meaning behind the post, and in less than an hour she racked up over 100,000 likes and nearly 10,000 inquisitive comments.

The ambiguous post by the star

Fans rushed to question whether it had to do with new music or with her split, taking to the comments section to write: "Oh how much stress, what is it?" and: "I feel something incredible is coming," as well as: "What is happening!!!" plus another fan went so far as to say: "Stop apologizing if it was his fault."

Shakira first broke her silence on both her split and the incoming tax fraud trial with a feature on Elle, first saying: "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," however, she admitted: "It's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

The former couple were together for eleven years and share two boys

She explained: "I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

Her world got further shaken up on 27 September, when it was announced that Spanish authorities cleared the way for prosecutors to pursue further legal action, and ordered her to take the stand. Still, she maintains she has not done anything wrong, and The Associated Press reports that her public relations firm insisted that she has paid not only what she owed, but also $3 million in interest.

