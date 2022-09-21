Shakira opens up about separation from Gerard Piqué and her sons' reactions The Hips Don't Lie singer is trying to cope

Shakira left the world in shock when it was revealed that she and Gerard Piqué had separated after having two sons and 11 years together.

While she has remained quiet since then, also dealing with family health issues, she broke her silence in an interview with Elle Magazine.

VIDEO: Shakira and her sons bring the moves

Speaking of using her music as therapy and to heal, she responded: "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," when asked about their break-up.

"It's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult," she added, referring to their sons Sasha and Milan. "I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7.

"You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us.

"And I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life.

"But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

Shakira and Gerard were together for 11 years

She deemed herself "too raw" to talk about rumors of her ex being spotted in a new relationship and the fact that it was a "surprise" to her that it ended.

The interview also covered the uncertain case of custody over the two sons between her and Gerard, and when asked about it, Shakira mentioned the fact that the rumors proved to be hardest on her kids.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children.

"We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."

She continued: "So you ask me how I manage this. And I just manage, I guess, reminding myself that I need to become an example for my kids, that I need to be what they want, what I want them to become.

The singer detailed how hard the separation has been for their kids

"And I want to be there, also, for all the people who have shown me their love and support. That is my biggest strength. That's my most powerful engine right now."

