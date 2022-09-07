Shakira shares heartfelt tribute to father in emotional post The singer's father was hospitalised back in June

Shakira startled many fans back in June when she shared photos of an ambulance, later clarifying that it had been called for her father, William.

Thankfully, he was soon discharged and completed his recovery back at home. Earlier in week, her father marked his 91st birthday, and the singer shared a heartfelt video of the pair together conversing in Spanish. In a heartfelt tribute, she then penned: "Happy birthday to the hero of my life!

"Daddy you've had COVID, two falls and two operations. It's been a lot this year and you're still, at 91-years-old, teaching me resilience and limitless love every day."

The Hips Don't Lie songstress then shared some beautiful family photos of herself with her father. In one, William sweetly planted a kiss on the cheek of his daughter.

And in the second the star posed with both of her parents, as she rested her head on the shoulder of her father and sweetly wrapped her arm around her mother.

Shakira and her father have a close bond

Following William's discharge from hospital, Shakira posted a candid clip of herself holding up cards with words on them for her father to identify and read with her mother sitting behind them.

Each time he read out a word correctly, she'd smile and encourage him with a "very good" in Spanish and maintained a cheerful demeanor as he made steady progress.

She wrote alongside her video in Spanish: "With my dad discharged, already home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love."

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their support with heart emojis and kind messages, such as: "How cute! We are sending all the positive energies to you and your family, Shaki," as well as: "A speedy and pleasant recovery for your dad."

