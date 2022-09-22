Shakira speaks out about tax fraud allegations ahead of courtroom trial The Colombian singer is fighting back

Shakira and her team revealed earlier in July that she would be taking the claims of tax fraud brought against her by the Spanish government to court.

In a candid new interview with Elle Magazine, where she laid it all bare, she even spoke about why she was setting out to fight the case.

"Because I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations," she said with a sigh, explaining her side of the story that she hadn't been in the country for the days that were mentioned.

"However, even without evidence to support these fictional claims, as they usually do, they've resorted to a salacious press campaign to try to sway people, and apply pressure in the media along with the threat of reputational damage in order to coerce settlement agreements."

She even shared why it involved her ex, Gerard Piqué, who she split from after 11 years together in July, stating that because she was with a Spanish citizen, in her opinion, it proved valid.

Shakira discussed being away working for a majority of her time

"While Gerard and I were dating, I was on a world tour. I spent more than 240 days outside of Spain, so there was no way I qualified as a resident," she said.

The singer ultimately ended her discussion by stating that to her, appearing and fighting her case in court was a "matter of principle."

Shakira also opened up about the "raw" emotions surrounding her split from Gerard and how it affected their two sons, Sasha and Milan.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children.

The singer opened up about her relationship with ex Gerard

"We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."

