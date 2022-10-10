Exclusive: Olivia Newton-John’s last emotional call to her friends two days before her death The friends spoke about saying goodbye to Olivia

Olivia Newton-John's friends were able to say their touching goodbyes to the star two days before her death.

Lovingly, her husband 'Amazon' John Easterling reached out to her friends Amy Sky and Beth Nielson Chapman days before his wife passed away in August earlier this year so they could say goodbye. In our Breast Cancer Awareness special celebrating Olivia and her legacy, her singer friends spoke about the special moment.

While Olivia was unable to speak on the call, her friends said it was "such a gift" to have closure. During the call, they sang to her the songs that meant everything to them and they had the chance to tell her they loved her one last time.

Speaking about the moment, Amy told HELLO!: "I'm so grateful her husband John two days before she died called Beth and I and asked if we wanted to say goodbye to her which we did over the phone. She wasn’t able to speak but he felt she was hearing. That's such a gift to have closure.

"We told her that we loved her, we both sang to her, I sang the chorus of Grace and Gratitude to her and Beth sang part of Sand and Water. To be able to tell her that we loved her and that we were grateful for her and to say goodbye was the most important thing."

Beth added: "I was so grateful that me and Amy were able to have a call with her. We sang to her. It was absolutely difficult to do in the middle of Dallas airport. I was crunched over the garbage cans. It was such a gift to have that last conversation."

The close friends posing for a selfie

The three of them had been close, having worked together on their music and performed together over the years. Emotional Beth remembered when Olivia had sat her and Amy down to tell them her cancer had returned after their Liv On tour in 2017.

She said: "At the very end of our tour together in 2017 that's when they found activity in her spine. She sat us down after that last show and gently told us. I knew she would do all those things, I had this feeling she wasn't going anywhere immediately but any time is too soon."

They have been heartbroken by Olivia's death and keep her memories close to their heart. Beth said: "Grief has been coming in waves. I've gone through this grief thing before. It's like an endless gaping hole in my middle, then life pulls me back in. I feel that deep sadness when I can't call her on the phone."

For Amy, she said she remains in denial about Olivia's death. She said: "I'll be honest I’m in denial. I'm delaying it. There is so much energy about her in the world right now, I'm soaking that in and thinking about her."

