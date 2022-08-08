Olivia Newton-John passes away at age 73 The Grease star dealt with cancer

Olivia Newton-John, one of the most iconic Australian stars of screen and music, has passed away at the age of 73.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John opens up about health amid cancer battle

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news alongside a photograph of her on Instagram and an emotional statement.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John gets real about her cancer diagnosis

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John expresses her heartache after tragic loss

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Olivia passed away at the age of 73

It continued: "Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall."

MORE: Olivia Newton-John appears in rare video to reveal 'birthday wish' - fans react

MORE: Olivia Newton-John reveals she's desperately missing her family amid cancer battle

Olivia went through a bout of breast cancer after being diagnosed in 1992, going through a round of chemotherapy and radiation.

The situation worsened when she was affected by a recurrence of the illness in 2013, and once again in 2017 that spread across her body.

The star's husband was the one to break the news

Since then, however, Olivia had been on the road to recovery, and a lot of it had been thanks to the support of her family, particularly husband John Easterling and his aid with cannabis and tinctures.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.