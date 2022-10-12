The Boy Is Mine singer Brandy rushed to hospital after 'suffering from seizure' The singer remains in hospital

Singer Brandy Norwood has reportedly suffered from a seizure and remains in hospital where she is being monitored.

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals long-term effects of multiple surgeries after health battle

TMZ reported the news, sharing that LAPD sources claimed there was a EMS call to her home on 11 October and her parents remain at her bedside. Her reps have not yet shared any official comment.

Brandy remains in hospital

Fans were also left devastated in 2017 when she was taken to hospital after being found unconscious on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

The singer's reps said at the time in a statement that Brandy was released from the hospital after losing consciousness on a plane before the flight took off.

READ: AGT's Howie Mandel shares health update after illness is revealed

READ: Michael J. Fox shares devastating news during rare public appearance

"She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days, she has taken more than 10 long-haul flights including internationally," Brandy's rep said.

"She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 a.m. flight." "The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days."

Brandy and Monica at the 41st Grammys

Brandy, 49, found fame in the 1990s on TV in the hit series Moesha and with a wider audience after her hit 1998 record The Boy Is Mine with Monica Brown won a Grammy. But the pair's friendship later turned into a feud although the exact cause of their disagreement is unclear.

The singer is a mom to one daughter, 19-year-old Syrai, whom she welcomed with music producer Robert Smith in 2002. She previously dated the late baskeball plkater Kobe Bryant, attending his prom together, and also Boyz II Men lead singer Wanya Morris.

In August Brandy revealed a return to the big screen sharing that she was joining the cast of The Front Room by the Egger Brothers.

"God you’re Awesome!!!! I trust you with my entire life. Thank you for this amazing opportunity to work with this unbelievable cast, crew, and the studio everyone wants to work with and of course my Eggers fam," she wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to you