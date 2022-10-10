Michael J. Fox shares devastating news during rare public appearance The star was in New York

Back to the Future star, Michael J. Fox, has revealed that his mother, Phyllis Fox, passed away two weeks ago, on 24 September, ago aged 92.

According to the MailOnline, Michael, 61, made the sad revelation whilst making a rare public appearance at the 2022 New York Comic Con at the weekend.

Recalling a funny story about his late mother, the actor explained: "I was 23 years old, and I called her, she was in Canada, and I said, 'They want me to do this Steven Spielberg movie, but I have to do it at night and I have to do Family Ties in the daytime.' And she replied, 'You'll be too tired.'"

He added, "To this day — well, till two weeks ago — my mother thought it was a really bad idea for me to do Back to the Future. She loved the movie, [but she was right], I got tired."

Michael and his mother Phyllis when he received his Hollywood star

Phyllis was dedicated to raising awareness for diabetes and Parkinson's disease, something Michael himself has suffered with since being diagnosed at the age of 29.

Since his diagnosis, Michael has been passionate about finding a cure. Taking to his Instagram account earlier this year, he shared a powerful video in a collaboration with AARP.

He made the announcement at Comic Con where he reunited with Christopher Lloyd

In the clip, he explains: "I went through a real crisis in 2018, I was sitting on the floor and I was thinking. Well, this optimism [expletive] sucks, this is only bad. And then as I came through it, I thought if you can find something to be grateful for then optimism is sustainable."

Talking about his mother in the clip, he said: "My mom was a payroll clerk and my dad was a police dispatcher. They were just regular folks and they had this freak son who was born who did all this acting and music and they didn't know where I came from, but they figured out how to help me."

The star is so passionate about curing Parkinson's Disease

He continued in the video: "We just want to find a cure for Parkinson's. Fifteen years ago I couldn't have sat here for this long…"

Since taking a break from acting aged 29, the star has raised over $ 1 billion to help find a cure for Parkinson's through his organization, The Michael J. Fox foundation.

