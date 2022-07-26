Tim McGraw reveals long-term effects of multiple surgeries after health battle The 1883 star is married to Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is in the best shape of his life and often wows fans with the impressive workout routines he shares on social media.

However, the country music singer hasn't always been in peak condition and has undergone multiple surgeries throughout his life after breaking several bones in his body, which resulted in him giving up some of the exercises he loves.

The 1883 star revealed that he can no longer incorporate running into his routines after breaking his foot three times and undergoing surgery on his knee, twice.

"I've had two knee surgeries and I've broken my right foot three times and I've had elbow surgery," the 55-year-old told Audacy's Rob and Holly.

"I can't run anymore, that's what I really miss," he added. "I used to run a lot but now I really can't so that's out of my routine."

Tim takes his health and fitness very seriously

Sharing some advice after spending months in physical therapy, Tim said: "You've got to do your physical therapy, you've got to listen to your doctor."

Tim grew up playing sports and was very active but 14 years ago his weight crept up to 215 pounds. He knew he had to take action after his daughter, Gracie, told him he looked "big on the screen" when he starred in the 2008 movie Four Christmases.

"I got out of it for a while," he shared with Men's Health in 2019. "I was in the prime of my career, and I wasn't capitalizing on it."

Tim looked very different starring in Four Christmases back in 2018

Tim ditched alcohol, burgers, and "truck-stop foods" and began taking care of his health. In 2019, he took his love for fitness to the next level by opening his own gym, called TRUMAV, in Nashville, TN.

"I don't really get tired of training," he added. "There's such a feeling of accomplishment that comes from the feeling of being my age and still being at the top of my game."

