Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thanks fans amid star's new marriage to Ben Affleck

Marc Anthony, 53, was forced to postpone his tour earlier this year, after sustaining a back injury, so it's no surprise he was elated to be able to hit the road this summer.

Wednesday saw the singer perform in Colombia, and post-show, he shared a trio of photos of himself on stage, captioned: "Thank you very much my people from Colombia. We had an amazing time."

Marc's ex-wife Jenifer Lopez, with whom he shares two children, is reportedly set to exchange wedding vows with Ben Affleck for a second time in a lavish three-day ceremony this weekend, but his former partner's nuptials seem to be far from Marc's mind.

The singer has been on tour for a number of months now, after cancelling dates in May, with fans and celebrities alike praising his energetic performances. Even David Beckham was wowed by Marc's concert, writing on Instagram: "We love u man. You made many many many people so so happy."

Of his May cancellations, Marc said: "I'm currently seeking medical attention for my back. It's that simple, I'm human, it hurts.

Marc Anthony recovered from a back injury in order to perform

"I'm going to be back soon, better than ever, but I just had to address this. Thank you for your well wishes, stay safe," he continued.

The day after Marc postponed the concert, a statement via Billboard was released. It read: "Marc Anthony had to postpone his concert in Panama last night due to an accident on some stairs when he was preparing to appear on stage.

Marc Anthony has impressed fans with his performances

"The mishap caused complications in his back, which prevented him from performing live. He was transferred to Miami to be treated by his specialists. We thank all the medical personnel in Panama who immediately gathered to offer their care and all the fans who were present for the long-awaited concert."

This isn't the first time that the singer has had to cancel a show in Panama. Last February, the star cancelled a concert due to the pandemic. He also cancelled another show due to feeling dehydrated back in 2015.

