Mariah Carey poses in lavish bathtub in glamorous new video The star took to social media

Mariah Carey sent fans into a spin with a new video she shared on social media on Sunday from the most glamorous bathtub you've ever seen.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Emotions singer, 52, posed amongst a large array of bubbles, which she blew towards the camera, as she teased fans with a hilarious audio clip she added to the video.

WATCH: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special — Official Trailer

Captioning the clip the star penned: "Not yet," which coincided with the hilarious audio that sounded like a mother and child playfully arguing about putting up the Christmas tree.

A soundbite from the audio said: "Can we at least put up the tree?," to which a second voice replied: "Not yet…"

Mariah posted the update on Instagram

Mariah, who many will agree is the Queen of Christmas with her number one hit All I Want For Christmas is You, mouthed along to the clip, teasing her fans about the upcoming holiday - and they loved it!

"Can’t wait until we can!!! Ready to blast my Mariah Carey," one excited fan wrote alongside a red love heart. A second added: "[Three laughing face emojis] not Mariah telling us it’s not yet the start of the Christmas season."

A third added: "The Queen of Christmas is thawing." A fourth said: "Hurry, we can’t wait anymore!!!"

The star is a Christmas icon

In the funny post, Mariah looked so beautiful and despite the fact she was in the bath wore huge embellished silver earrings as well as styling her incredible blonde tresses down in waves. She also opted for a chic makeup look which included fluttery false lashes, gold eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

The stunning tub sat in the most opulent bathroom which featured gold walls and sky-high a ceiling. Behind the popstar sat a pretty selection of flowers and there was also a pair of chic gold curtains tied in the middle to complete the elegant aesthetic.

Other stunning details include a wicker basket full of fresh, rolled-up towels, and a large circular mirror on the back wall.

