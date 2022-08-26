8 looks from the MTV VMA's that has stolen the show over the years The MTV Video Music Awards take place on Sunday

Since the MTV Video Music Awards take place on Sunday, here at HELLO!, we look back at some of the most iconic, jaw-dropping, and fabulous looks these famous ladies have graced us with at the award show.

Aaliyah

Just wow

The late singer turned heads at the 2000 MTV VMA's when the icon wore a fierce animal print gown, by Robert Cavalli, that showed off killer curves. The star also had a reason to celebrate as she won Best Female Video, beating tough competition against the likes of Britney Spears and Toni Braxton.

Mariah Carey

Mariah looked unreal

The bombshell singer managed to make a statement in 1997, wearing a sexy cut-out gown that highlighted her gorgeous figure.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela and Tommy together

From the fluffy pink hat to the heavy blue eyeshadow, the Playboy model grabbed everyone's attention when she arrived in 1999 alongside her ex-Tommy Lee. Everything about this look screams fabulous - and we love it!

Christina Applegate

So chic!

Christina looked classy when she gracefully attended the award show back in 1989. The floral look was a beautiful choice, and the daring red lip finished the look perfectly.

Christina Aguilera

Pretty in sparkles

From one Christina to another, the Beautiful singer channelled Marilyn Monroe thanks to the classic Monroe hairstyle and sexy red lip. The star also shined in this glamorous Versace gown - so pretty!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki looked wonderful

The Queen of Rap looked elegant when she attended the award show back in 2016. The icon, who is set to accept the Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony this year, showed off her incredible figure in the sheer blue gown, by Bao Tranchi, that had everyone stop in awe.

Lil Kim

Purple never looked better

One of the most iconic looks in VMA history is when Lil Kim stole the show in 1999. The rapper wore a purple sequin jumpsuit that complimented her stunningly - and let's not forget the bold cut-out feature!

Britney Spears

Britney look amazing

Queen of VMAs, Britney looked divine when she attended the ceremony in 2001, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana black lace mini dress that displayed her toned legs. The star also made VMA history that night when she performed live with a python around her neck - legendary.

