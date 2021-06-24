Mariah Carey, Lisa Rinna and more extend the most heartwarming support to Britney Spears It's a swell day for the #FreeBritney movement

Britney Spears' long battle with her conservatorship has become a well-documented event at this point. The hardships regarding the lack of autonomy over her life and expenses, as well as the constant surveillance, have become public knowledge.

The pop star appeared virtually in front of a court hearing on Wednesday to deliver her statement, where she expressed how challenging the experience had really been.

WATCH: Framing Britney Spears documentary trailer

Since delivering her statement, several of her colleagues and other celebrities have reached out and have expressed their support for her on social media.

Justin Timberlake was one of the first to post a message for her, talking about how she should be allowed to have control over her body and extending support on behalf of his wife, Jessica Biel, as well.

Several more have since then also tweeted about Britney. Mariah Carey showed her love for her fellow musician, saying, "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong."

Mariah Carey was one of many to send their love to the pop icon

Halsey saluted Britney's courage and wrote, "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system." Jesse Tyler Fergusson also stood for her by saying, "Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy."

Many others tweeted using the #FreeBritney label, one that became immensely popular when knowledge of her conservatorship expanded, including Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rina Sawayama, Mia Farrow, and Vera Wang.

#FreeBritney has started taking off on the Twitterverse once again

The hashtag has already started taking off once again, with "Britney Spears" becoming one of Twitter's top trends and #FreeBritney taking the lead.

Britney also opened up at the hearing about her social media presence, calling a majority of it a way to cope and "a lie" to show people that she was happy and to convince herself of the same. "I am traumatised," she said, speaking to the judge virtually. "I just want my life back."

Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008. The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

