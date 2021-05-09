Mariah Carey stuns fans with breathtaking beach photo alongside twins Monroe and Moroccan The singer is a doting mother to eight-year-old twins

Mariah Carey is one of the most famous singers in the world, but when it comes to her family life she prefers to keep things more private.

However, to mark Mother's Day in the United States on Sunday, the award-winning star took to Instagram to share a rare photo with her eight-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

In the picture, the trio posed on a sandy beach, with breathtaking views of the ocean in the background of the snapshot.

VIDEO: Seeing double! Celebrities with twins

Mariah captioned the sweet image: "All things are possible... Happy Mother's Day!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "This is so cute," while another wrote: "What an amazing mom. Happy Mother's Day!" A third added: "You are such an amazing mother, have a great day!"

The Hero hitmaker shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, and the pair have remained on good terms to make sure that their children always come first.

Mariah Carey with her twins Monroe and Moroccan on the beach

"We'll always be a family," Nick previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We make the kids the number one priority, for them to see their parents together and for everybody to get along and have a good time."

In June, Mariah opened up about co-parenting with Nick, claiming "it's not that hard to make it work".

She told ET: "He's a good guy. It's not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship."

When asked about her children, the singer replied: "I love them so much. I mean, there are no words for me to really explain it."

During the pandemic, Mariah's twins have featured in several posts on the star's Instagram account during their time at home together – and it appears they are taking after their famous mother with their love of singing too!

The Hero hitmaker is a doting mother to her twins

The mother-of-two previously told ET about her twins' passion for music and performing on stage. She said: "Roc and Roe love being on the stage.

"The other day I was teaching miss Monroe 'You Will Always Be A Part Of Me' and just singing like that to her… She has a really good ear, so she was she was learning it but I don't know if she could hear herself onstage."

