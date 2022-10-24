Mariah Carey twins with lookalike daughter Monroe – fans react The songstress is a mom-of-two

Mariah Carey sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday after she shared a rare photo of her mini-me daughter, Monroe.

Taking to Instagram, the Fantasy hitmaker, 53, posted two new photos with her 11-year-old daughter, documenting their special bonding time.

Making the most of their striking resemblance, the mother-daughter duo donned glitzy black outfits and secured their luscious curls in matching braids.

Mariah looked stunning in her glamorous LBD which she paired with jewel-encrusted heels, a leather belt, oversized hoop earrings and stylish sunglasses.

Mariah and Monroe twinned in black

Monroe, meanwhile, opted for a trendy ensemble featuring a sequined tulle skirt, a leather biker jacket and Converse high-tops.

Alongside the sweet snaps, Mariah included the caption: "Roe Roe diva!... And Mimi!!"

The star's fans flooded the comments section with an array of joyous messages. "Roe Roe is getting so big," wrote one, whilst a second penned: "Mariah really said copy and paste!"

The singer welcomed Monroe in 2011

"The dynamic duo!!! And the curls!! I LOVE THIS MOMENT!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Girlies glam night, Roe learning from the best".

Mariah shares Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan with her former husband, Nick Cannon, 42. The former lovebirds got married on 30 April 2008 after a whirlwind six-week relationship.

They tied the knot on the beach at Mariah's Bahamian estate, with the bride looking beautiful in a Nile Cmylo slip dress.

They welcomed Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 before separating in 2014 and divorcing in 2016.

Mariah shares her two children with Nick Cannon

Despite going their separate ways, Nick and Mariah continue to co-parent their children. "We'll always be a family," Nick previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We make the kids the number one priority, for them to see their parents together and for everybody to get along and have a good time."

Mariah echoed Nick's comments during a US radio show chat, adding: "I think we're all just learning as we go. We're doing the best we can, and it's all about the kids. That's it!"

