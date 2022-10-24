Johnny Depp looks completely different in new video as he transforms into his alter-ego Jack Sparrow The star transformed himself for a special reason

Johnny Depp will always be Jack Sparrow at heart! Though it has been five years since he portrayed the unforgettable pirate, he assumed the role once more for a special reason.

MORE: Johnny Depp looks so different after major change to appearance

The star proved fans are never too far from getting to see him as Jack Sparrow, despite his changing looks and lack of a beard and dreadlocks.

He also proved his loyalty to both the character and his fans, as the quick transformation came at the request of a longtime fan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV VMAs

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp poses in chic mini skirt for defiant new post

In a TikTok shared by a fan account, Johnny is seen caught backstage by a fan, Christine Kelly, and he is kneeling in front of her wheelchair to speak with her.

He is prompted by another fan to impersonate his famous character, and he did so without hesitating of flinching, immediately taking on the pirate's drawl and long-winded tone of voice as he spoke of his usual drink of choice, rum.

Fans were promptly impressed by how swiftly he did the impersonation, particularly because of how different the actor looked in the video, with some even questioning if it was really Johnny himself.

Fans were really taken with the video

He appeared looking nothing like Jack, with a clean shaven face, wearing a bandana on his head and a black vest over a rolled up plaid button-down shirt.

MORE: Kate Moss makes shocking confession about Johnny Depp in new video

MORE: Johnny Depp references Amber Heard trial during surprise MTV VMAs appearance

The video received over one million views in under a day, and over 2,000 comments, where fans said: "Life has not been sunshine and rainbows for him as of late, but he is still doing kind acts like this for others," and: "It threw me off to see him with no facial hair but of course he is Captain Jack Sparrow," as well as: "He switches out so quick, class act," plus another fan said: "Absolute gentleman and a legend."

Johnny has frequently turned into Jack Sparrow at the request of fans

Johnny made five movies as Jack Sparrow, though he was dropped from the franchise in 2018 after Amber Heard's allegations of domestic abuse against him.

After a jury sided with him in his defamation case against his former partner, rumors have swirled over whether the decision will be reversed in time for him to star in a rumored sixth installment of the franchise.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.