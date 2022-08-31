Kate Moss makes shocking confession about Johnny Depp in new video The supermodel opened up

Kate Moss will no doubt have stunned her fans with a new video for British Vogue in which she revealed the surprising way she received her first diamond necklace.

The supermodel was talking to the publication as part of their Life in Looks series, featuring a range of her iconic fashion moments.

SEE: Kate Moss teases 'magical' news with risqué swimming video

In the clip, which was posted to the magazine's Instagram account, Kate made the unexpected revelation.

Looking at picture of herself in a black vest top and jeans accessorised with a beautiful diamond necklace, she said: "That diamond necklace Johnny [Depp] gave me, those were the first diamonds I ever owned, he pulled them out of the crack of his [bum]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Moss says Johnny Depp 'never pushed me' during testimony

As she spoke, the mum-of-one looked the picture of elegance in a leopard print top with her long blonde hair flowing past her shoulders.

MORE: Cosmoss by Kate Moss: Everything you need to know about her new beauty brand

SEE: 90s fashion trends that are making a comeback

The post was captioned: "'That was the beginning of years of fashion fun,' #KateMoss says of her appearance on Dolce & Gabbana’s SS91 runway, shortly after she met #NaomiCampbell and #ChristyTurlington.

The couple dated in the '90s

"In her Life in Looks video, the supermodel shares her memories of some of her most iconic runway appearances, the sentimental Vogue cover she has framed at home, and the shoes she lived in in the ’90s.

"Watch as Kate Moss reminisces about her most memorable looks, from 1991 to now, at the link in bio."

Fans of the star rushed to the comment section to share their love for Kate's sense of humour and style. One wrote: "She is so lovely. She seems like a good laugh [heart emoji]."

Kate is always so stylish

"Unbelievable," added a second, while a third chimed in: "Kate forever." The typically private star recently spoke about her relationship with Johnny Depp in a rare interview, when she appeared on Radio Four show Desert Island Discs.

Explaining her stance during her ex's defamation trial against Amber Heard, Kate said: "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.