Johnny Depp looks so different after major change to appearance Is that really him?

Johnny Depp has shaved off his beard and mustache - and he looks so different.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was photographed in at SiriusXM’s Town Hall in New York with his band and also while greeting fans.

MORE: Kate Moss opens up about Johnny Depp trial in rare interview: 'I had to say the truth'

With his hair worn loose and his hands tucked into his pockets, Johnny smiled coyly and put his glasses up on his head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV VMA's

His head-turning appearance was made all the more surprising as he was clean shaven, following decades with his facial hair.

Johnny looked relaxed and carefree which was in stark contrast to his mood earlier this year when he was embroiled in a bitter court battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

MORE: Amber Heard's daughter Oonagh is all grown up in new photo

READ: Johnny Depp's witness goes viral at defamation trial

Johnny, 59, won all three defamation claims in his case against her. The $50m case stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

Johnny appeared clean-shaven

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100 million.

MORE: Lily Rose-Depp sparks reaction amongst fans after sharing daring trailer for new show The Idol

The jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.

Johnny has had a beard and mustache for decades

They awarded Johnny $10 million in compensatory damages, with an additional $5million in punitive costs, totalling $15 million overall.

The jury awarded Amber $2 million after finding that Johnny had defamed her through his attorney.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.