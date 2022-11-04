Beyoncé shares new photo featuring her three children at Halloween leaving fans shocked The family nailed their Halloween assignment!

Mariah Carey may have officially announced the countdown to Christmas three days ago, but Beyoncé is still very much thinking about her Halloween.

On Thursday night, the mother-of-three stunned her 281 million followers when she shared a family photo taken on Halloween – showing her, her husband Jay-Z and their three kids, Blue, ten, and five-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi dressed up as The Proud Family.

In the snap, Blue Ivy is seen embracing the main character of the show, Penny Proud. The ten-year-old can be seen wearing red leggings, a top featuring an oversized collar and a maroon cardigan. As for her hair, she mimicked Penny's signature hairstyle, two low ponytails.

Beyoncé surprisingly appears twice in the photo, posing as both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama, while Jay-Z transformed into Oscar Proud.

Bwyoncé and her family dressed up as The Proud Family for Halloween

The twins, Sir Carter and Rumi dressed up as BeBe Proud, in purple shorts and an orange T-shirt, and CeCe Proud, in a pink dress, respectively and they nailed it.

"Family every single day and night," the singer captioned the post.

Fans went wild over the photos. "Halloween is officially on NOV. 3rd," jokingly declared one, noting that Beyoncé had shared the photo three days after the spooky holiday.

Another remarked: "THE CARTERS GON EAT EVERY TIME!! WE GOT 2 BEYONCÉ’S IN ONE PIC! JAW DROPPED," whilst a third added: "Beyoncé said I'll post when i want. Yes Queen it's your world."

The singer rarely shows off her children on social media

"So you were Suga Mama AND Trudy….. ATE!" another said of her playing two characters from the show, which originally aired from 2001 to 2005.

Beyoncé rarely posts photos of her three children with rapper Jay-Z. The last time she did, on her Instagram, was nearly a year ago, when she released her Halls of Ivy collection of Adidas, and all her children featured in the campaign.