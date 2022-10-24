Blue Ivy Carter, 10, bids $80k for diamond earrings at charity auction It's not the first time Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter has had her eye on a high-priced item

Blue Ivy Carter proved that she has expensive taste when she bid on some pricey jewelry at the Wearable Art Gala charity auction in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 22.

The 10-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was a force to be reckoned with as she raised her paddle for the highest-priced item of the evening — a pair of $80,000 Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing.

Her grandmother was on the stage alongside the night's MC, Keke Palmer, as they tried to encourage guests to raise their bids on the jewels. As Keke announced that they were going once, going twice at $80,000, Blue Ivy stood up and raised her bidding paddle up in the air.

Tina smiled at her granddaughter, who was dressed in a flapper-inspired outfit featuring a blue jacket along with pearls and a feathered headband, as some in the crowd screamed and cheered in excitement.

"I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world," Beyoncé told British Vogue in 2020

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, who posted a video of the moment on her Instagram stories, could be heard laughing loudly and saying, "So rich!"

E! News reported that Blue Ivy eventually lost out to Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and her husband, Melvin, whose winning bid was $105,000.

Guests at the event, which had the theme of Harlem Nights and celebrated fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s, included Blue Ivy's parents along with Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry and Magic Johnson.

It's not the first time Blue Ivy — who won a Grammy award in 2021 for her mom's music video for "Brown Skin Girl" — has gotten into a bidding war. Back in 2018, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child bid $19,000 on another auction item at that year's Wearable Art Gala.

The prize the then-6-year-old had her sights on was a painting of a young Sidney Poitier, and Blue Ivy found herself bidding against producer and actor Tyler Perry.

"Somebody else was bidding against me," he later explained on the Today show. "I didn't know who it was." He looked over to see Blue Ivy. "She's taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand and she's bidding," he continued, adding that he was determined to place the winning bid. "I'm like, 'this kid's not outbidding me today,'" he recalled thinking. "You gonna learn today, little girl. I'm getting this painting." After Jay-Z pretended to pull the paddle out of his daughter's hand, Tyler took home the painting with a bid of $20,000: "I could not be outdone by a 6-year-old."

