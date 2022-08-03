Beyonce makes changes to Renaissance album days after release Beyonce has been criticized by many

Beyonce has made several changes to her most recent album Renaissance, only days after its release. The 40–year-old singer removed a lyric that was called "able-ist" and has now also removed a sample of Kelis' hit song Milkshake.

In a statement, a representative for Beyoncé confirmed that the lyric in her song Heated, where she uses a derogatory slur, will be changed.

"The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," the statement read. Disability activists criticized the singer's language including disability charity Sense, which called her use of the word "disappointing".

The track Energy has also removed the sample of Kelis' Milkshake after the singer shared her anger at not having been asked for permission beforehand. The 2003 song was produced and written by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, and they are credited on Energy; Kelis' lyrics are not included and she was not credited.

She shared on Twitter that she heard about the sample through the internet and said "the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties is astounding".

"The issue is that not only are we female artists, okay? Black female artists in an industry [where] there's not that many of us," she continued. "We've met each other, we know each other, we have mutual friends. It's not hard. She can contact, right?"

"I know what I own and what I don't own. I also know the lies that were told. I also know the things that were stolen. Publishing was stolen, people were swindled out of rights," she continued, seemingly alleging that the creation of the song two decades ago was unfair.

"It happens all the time, especially back then. So, it's not about me being mad about Beyoncé."