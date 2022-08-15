The biggest pop divas of the 2000s - where are they now? The superstar era!

Ah, the 2000s. A decade where low-rise jeans became the trend and Y2K fashion arrived on the scene. Whilst those trends aren't as popular as they used to be, the decade did feature some of the most iconic women in music, such as the incredible Beyoncé.

READ: Beyoncé makes fans swoon in double thigh high slit crystal dress to the Renaissance release party

Here at HELLO!, we look back at a few of those big names and see where they are now.

Loading the player...

Beyonce makes history as women dominate at 63rd Grammy Awards

Britney Spears

Hailed the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears is arguably the biggest star of the 2000s. Inspiring a sea of blondes to come after her, the Toxic singer dominated the noughties thanks to her superstardom - which became a gift and a curse as her struggles have been documented over the years.

READ: A candid insight into Britney Spears' relationship with her sons

MORE: Elton John and Britney Spears shock fans with Tiny Dancer cover

Britney in 2000

Since then, Britney has found freedom, after her 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated last fall. She also got her happily ever after marrying long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, this year in an intimate wedding.

And it seems as if the pop icon is ready to return to the music scene after the star confirmed a collaboration with Elton John following weeks of rumours.

Britney with Sam in 2019

The princess is ready to reclaim her throne, and we cannot wait.

Christina Aguilera

Much like her peer Britney, Christina Aguilera also enjoyed plenty of success in the 2000s decade. The star managed to win a Grammy award for Best New Artist in 2000, and won another for her collaboration in the classic, Lady Marmalade.

Christina in the 2000s

The Dirrty singer is now a mother to two, as well as being engaged to her fiancé of ten years. Whilst it may be odd that the couple have not tied the knot just yet, Christina has been busy embarking on her European and UK tour over the past few months. A boss babe.

Christina at the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

Jessica Simpson

Despite Jessica not reaching the music success that both Britney and Christina have to their name, the star sold three million copies of her 2003 album, In This Skin, in the United States.

However, the blonde bombshell was certainly a prominent name in that era. The star's relationship and marriage to Nick Lachey became a talking point in the media - and it only heightened that much more when the former couple took part in the phenomenon that was Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, the reality show.

Jessica and Nick together

Nowadays, Jessica is a savvy businesswoman and owns a billion-dollar fashion brand - The Jessica Simpson Collection. You can see more of the star on her Instagram, which boasts up to six million followers.

Jessica in 2020

Kelly Clarkson

After she won the first season of the talent show, American Idol, in 2002, Kelly Clarkson immediately became a household name. Kelly had numerous memorable hits in the 2000s, such as Since U Been Gone and Because Of You, both singles from her grimy award-winning album, Breakaway.

Kelly at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards

And the star has not left the limelight since. Going from strength to strength in her career, Kelly now hosts her own daytime talk show, called The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Stronger singer has proven to be a hit with audiences, winning Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show host in the past three consecutive years.

Kelly dazzles at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Beyoncé

Queen B has created a buzz around her since her time in the girl group, Destiny's Child. But the star's breakthrough happened in 2003, when the "Halo" singer released her debut album, Dangerously In Love.

Beyoncé performs at The Staples Center in 2009

Since then, Beyoncé has proven she is a force to be reckoned with and even topped Billboard's Top Female Artist of the 2000s decade. These days, the icon is a mother to three children, and remains married to her long-time, superstar husband, Jay Z. And there is no stopping Beyoncé just yet, as the singer recently released her new, exciting album, Renaissance.

Queen B at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Nicole Scherzinger

Part of the successful girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole instantly became the main attraction thanks to her incredible voice and gorgeous looks.

Nicole in the 2000s

But The Pussycat Dolls were more than just pretty faces. The burlesque-inspired girl group were one of the biggest girl bands in the 2000s and gave us smash hits such as Don't Cha and Buttons. Despite the group only releasing two albums in the noughties, they have sold millions of records worldwide.

Whilst The Pussycat Dolls had a short-lived reunion in 2019, after the group disbanded in the 2010s, it seems as if the Dolls have all moved on, including Nicole.

Nicole looking gorgeous earlier this year

The 44-year-old has been busy with her solo comeback to music, as well as being a panellist on the hit American show, The Masked Singer. The star has also been dating her beau Thom Evans for the past two years.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.