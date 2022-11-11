Jane Fonda She is fierce in her kindness to the planet

Jane Fonda is fiercely trying to save the planet. The actress may be facing her toughest battle this year, after being diagnosed with cancer, non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but helping the planet remains high on her priority list.

The Grace and Frankie star is continuing to use her voice to advocate kindness to the planet to create a better, healthier future. Spurred on by Greta Thunberg's call to act like "your house is on fire", the star stopped everything to take action against climate change in 2019 and she has never looked back.

Now, every week, the actor and activist encourages everyone to get involved with the Fire Drill Fridays movement with Greenpeace USA. The Fire Drill Fridays movement with Greenpeace USA.

Fire Drill Fridays started out as weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand action by political leaders. During the Covid pandemic, they went online and invited specialists each week for discussions about climate change.

Their first in-person rally since they went online will go ahead on December 2 in Washington, D.C. It is a group for activists but she said it is also a chance for others to learn more about the climate change crisis. Her passionate and kind mission is ongoing.

Valerie Love, Greenpeace USA Fire Drill Fridays Director, told HELLO!: "When I think about Jane, the word that comes to mind most isn't kind, it's fierce. But she is fierce in the direction of kindness. Kindness to people, kindness to the planet.

"Whether she's risking arrest to bring attention to the latest environmental injustice, demanding that politicians stand up to Big Oil, or inspiring younger generations of climate activists, she brings fierce kindness and dedication to creating a greener, healthier, more just world. She's a deeply compassionate tour de force!"

