Jane Fonda shares exciting Grace and Frankie news after cancer diagnosis The Oscar winner is reuniting with costar and close friend Lily Tomlin

Technology and octogenarians make for good comedy, especially when those 80-somethings are Jane Fonda and her close friend Lily Tomlin.

The Oscar winner, 84, took to social media on Sunday, October 23, to share a big update for fans of Grace and Frankie, which released its final episodes in April.

Jane and Lily, 83, got together as their characters from the Netflix show for a Facetime call that began with the Monster-in-Law actress, who played Grace, announcing, "I think we're on mute." The comedian, who portrayed Frankie, replied, "How can I put just you on mute?"

"Oh, no, no. Oh, God, we're not on mute," Jane replied as she suddenly disappeared, "Our video is off."

Jane and Lily have been close friends since costarring in 9 to 5 in 1980

"Your video is off," Lily countered. "I look really good." As Jane fixed the problem, her 9 to 5 costar asked if there was anything in her teeth. "Your entire breakfast, Frankie," Jane replied.

Then the environmental activist shared their news. "We're very worried about climate change," she said. "And we're going to do something about it." She and Lily are holding a virtual fundraiser to support "climate champions" running for office around the U.S.

They and some members of the Grace and Frankie cast are getting together along with a few special guests for a live reunion table read on Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The actresses are asking fans to make a donation to the Jane Fonda Climate PAC in order to get tickets to join the virtual party. (Go to GraceAndFrankieReunion.com for more info.)

Jane moved to Washington, D.C., in 2019 and founded her climate change movement, Fire Drill Fridays, in which she and fellow activists protested against politicians who they believe are guilty of climate inaction. She followed it up in March this year by founding her PAC (political action committee).

She has continued to actively campaign for this cause while being treated for non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Jane revealed in September that she'd been diagnosed with the "very treatable cancer" and had started chemotherapy treatments.

The acting legend assured fans in a new blog post earlier this month that "my lymphoma is not going to stop me."

