Bindi Irwin has shown incredible kindness to wildlife and our planet as she continues to follow in the footsteps of her late dad Steve Irwin. A passionate wildlife conservationist and a Wildlife Warrior, she has set her heart on protecting all living beings.

In her own words, Bindi wrote for HELLO!: "The way we live our lives is our lasting legacy. We all share a responsibility to be kind to each other and our planet… Kindness can quite literally change the world."

Australia Zoo has always been her home and the animals who live there are her family. They run the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital which has helped more than 100,000 animal patients and are part of endangered species breeding programs to protect some of the world's most at-risk species.

Their work makes a difference all over the world, from employing an anti-poaching patrol in Sumatra to protecting tigers and helping save cheetahs in Africa.

Australia Zoo told HELLO!: "Bindi Irwin is a passionate and dedicated wildlife conservationist who is playing a pivotal role in making this world a better place for wildlife and wild places.

"Through Australia Zoo and the globally-recognised charity, Wildlife Warriors, Bindi works with her family to continue to honour her father Steve Irwin's vision of wildlife conservation.

"We are immensely proud of Bindi for inspiring positive change around the world with her strength and kindness, and for being the important voice to keep our precious fauna around for generations to come."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.