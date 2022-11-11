Pierce Brosnan The actor lent his voice to the campaign and got his son Paris involved

Pierce Brosnan has a special place in his heart for the environment. It is a cause that the Hollywood actor has backed for many years and he continues to use his spare time to campaign to save the planet.

This year, the James Bond actor sprung into action when he fronted a campaign about plastic and its impact on the planet - titled Plastic is Forever…so it’s time to get clever about managing it.

The actor lent his voice to the campaign and got his son Paris involved to promote the good cause. He said: "We are facing a planetary crisis: climate change, air pollution, loss of biodiversity."

Pierce added: "Elements of plastic in the things we use, what we eat, even in the air we breathe, can stay around forever."

His call to action highlighted the work of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions, a series of international agreements designed to protect people and the environment from pollution.

Rolph Payet, Executive Secretary of the BRS Secretariat, said: "We wholeheartedly welcome the gracious contributions of Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan to inform the general public about the constantly evolving state of the global plastic waste crisis and the tools we have at our disposal to address it.

"Hopefully, their millions of fans – including decision-makers – will be inspired by their message and engage in the minimization and management of plastic waste."

