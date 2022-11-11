Wildlife and conservation has an extra special place in Lorraine Kelly’s kind heart. Away from the small screen, Lorraine has devoted her voice and her time to helping animals.

The TV personality has been using her platform to raise awareness for endangered wildlife. London Zoo celebrated Lorraine’s kindness in being a great support to animals across the globe.

Chief Operating Officer of ZSL London Zoo, Kathryn England, told HELLO!: "Lorraine Kelly has been a supporter of international conservation charity, ZSL, for many years - regularly visiting our central London conservation zoo with her family and sharing her experiences here with her fans via television and social media.

"Lorraine is a huge fan of penguins, and it was this fascination with the aquatic birds that inspired us to name one of London Zoo’s Humboldt penguins after her in 2014 - she continues to visit ‘Lorraine’ at her home on Penguin Beach to this day.

"Lorraine the penguin actually inspired Lorraine’s latest collaboration with ZSL; a new limited-edition charity T-shirt featuring her namesake, in support of ZSL’s vital work putting a stop to extinction - part of a new collection which is now on sale in ZSL’s online shop and in our two zoos.

"Lorraine designed the T-shirt herself and her enthusiasm for the project, and our work, has never wavered. We’re grateful for her continued dedication to lending her voice in support of animals, their conservation and ZSL’s important mission."

