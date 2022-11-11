Leonardo DiCaprio has generously been using his huge platform to promote the welfare of the planet. The Oscar winner used his Best Actor acceptance speech to speak out about climate change in 2016, saying: "It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species and we need to work collectively together."

This year, Kew Gardens recognised the Hollywood star’s great work in raising awareness for plants and fungi after he lent his voice to the Ebo Forest in Cameroon.

In his honour, the Royal Botanic Gardens named a new species of tree after the actor. Dr. Martin Cheek, Senior Research Leader for Africa, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew said: "Plants and fungi are the foundation of all life on earth but they are often overlooked in conservation. If there are no forests there will be no habitats for the beautiful animals we know are threatened with extinction.

"If there are no plants there will be no food for them, or for us. Leonardo DiCaprio understood this when he decided to use his voice and profile to tell the world what was happening to the Ebo Forest in Cameroon.

"He drew attention to the threats this incredible biodiverse space faced and in so doing he helped to suspend a logging concession that would have seen much of the forest destroyed. He didn’t have to do this but he cared enough, was informed and used the science that we and others produced to explain why it matters.

"To honour his efforts we named a new species of tree found in that forest last year after him. We call on more people to join him in using their voice to give nature a chance of survival, it’s everyone’s responsibility."

