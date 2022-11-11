Drew Barrymore is keen to convey kindness on The Drew Barrymore Show as she focuses on mental wellness and compassion.

She is always finding new ways to spread kindness and often includes it in segments of her talk show.

The TV talk host asked her audience to join in with non-profit organisation Just a Kind Note by writing a kind letter for someone in need of kindness, whether that’s an elderly person or college students.

Self-care is also important to Drew and she has got candid about being kind to herself on social media.

YouTube star John Kanell of Preppy Kitchen, who has often cooked up a storm on The Drew Barrymore Show, lifted the lid on her kindness.

In discussion with HELLO!, the cookbook author revealed the TV host is the kindest celebrity he has ever met.

He told HELLO!: "Drew Barrymore is even more kind and wonderful in person than what you see on TV. She is warm, open, curious, generous and so grounded. She is just a pleasure to be around."

