Kind-hearted Robin Roberts has been a pillar of support to her Good Morning America co-star Amy Robach.

Amy found out she had breast cancer in 2013 after Robin encouraged her to have the life-saving mammogram on live TV in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

This year, Amy has been shining a spotlight on the kindness and support she received from Robin as she continued to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Speaking at the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Research Foundation Luncheon in New York, she told HELLO!: "It was a work assignment that found my cancer so it only felt appropriate to share that then with our viewers.

"My co-worker Robin Roberts is also a breast cancer thriver herself. So many of us have leaned on each other and supported each other and it’s been great to have a vehicle and a platform to talk about this cause but also to have incredible co-workers I have on GMA. We are all a big family."

Recently, she also revealed Robin's kind words to her that were so inspiring to her. At the 10th Annual Breast Cancer Summit, she said: “Robin Roberts said: 'You've got this.' And it's amazing what those words mean in those moments to hear 'you've got this'. And to see someone who went through not just once, but twice, and was standing there vibrant and, beautiful and strong and, and about to go interview the Pope.

"You know, it was a moment for me that just gave me the strength, the emotional strength I really needed at that time. Because you're so fragile. Fear is such a powerful thing, and it's crippling at first. It just is. And so to have those, those small acts of kindness, that was probably more than just a small act of kindness, because she really squeezed me in."

