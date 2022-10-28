Harper Beckham's surprising celebrity acquaintance revealed The Beckhams have friends all over the world

Victoria Beckham has friends in high places, so it doesn't come as a surprise that her daughter Harper has the same. However, fans may be surprised to learn that the 11-year-old has formed a close bond with Hollywood star Drew Barrymore's daughters.

In a sneak peek of The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, the 47-year-old actress and the fashion designer, 48, touch upon their children's friendship.

Reflecting on the time she was filming her last movie in London, Drew recalled: "One day, my daughter went to a park, and you know, we didn't know anybody there, and she made a friend. I was so excited that she made a friend… and it turned out to be your daughter, Harper."

The actress shares two daughters, Frankie, eight, and ten-year-old Olive with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"[Harper's] always loved playing with your girls because they're such adorable little girls," Victoria remarked, adding: "Harper has really enjoyed getting to know your girls."

The chat comes months after Victoria opened up about her daughter Harper being on social media. "Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet," she told Vogue Australia in August. "But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]."

Victoria with her daughter Harper

The doting mum added: "She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family, and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

Harper is also in no rush to grow up by wearing bold outfits and makeup. "She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top," Victoria explained.

