Drew Barrymore shares glimpse inside very 'normal' family home in NYC with daughter Olive and Frankie

Drew Barrymore is so incredibly down-to-earth, and fans love her for it!

The Hollywood star has shared a look at her very normal home life on social media, giving a glimpse into her very relatable home in the process.

Drew lives with her two daughters, Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11, in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and shared footage of herself making a pasta dish for brunch on Instagram - which can be viewed in the footage below.

© Instagram Drew Barrymore's fans adored seeing just how 'normal' her kitchen was

The video saw Drew prepare the meal in her kitchen. Fans adored the fact that the kitchen looked just like theirs, complete with 'mismatched appliances' and a white gas stove oven - something that many NYC apartments have.

"Can I get an amen for just how normal Drew's kitchen is," one fan wrote in the comments, while another remarked: "This is so refreshing to see!" A third added: "I love that her kitchen looks like everyone's, small and simple."

WATCH: Drew Barrymore shares glimpse inside her kitchen

While Drew's kitchen may be considered relatable, it's certainly still very impressive. The star has decorated it beautifully, complete with green walls and framed artwork. There's also a space saving floor to ceiling spice rack and decorative flowers on display.

The star often shares snippets of her life with fans on social media, but when it comes to her family life, she's incredibly private.

© Instagram Drew's kitchen looks like one in any other NYC apartment

Drew - who grew up in the spotlight - has wanted a very different upbringing for Olive and Frankie - and rarely speaks about them in public. She shares her children with ex-husband Will Kopelman, who she has an amicable co-parenting relationship with.

The former couple were together between 2012 and 2016, and the E.T. actress moved from LA to New York City several years ago so that her daughters could be closer to their father, who has since remarried Alexandra Michler. Will and Alexandra went on to welcome son John in 2023.

© Instagram Another look inside Drew's NYC home

Drew previously opened up about co-parenting while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. She said: "I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience. You can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behaviour and that example and that love and community and honesty is what's making everything feel safe for my kids."

Drew previously revealed that her daughters were keen to follow in her footsteps as an actress but that she was taking it slowly by just agreeing for now to school plays rather than anything in the public eye.

Talking to People, she explained: "As a parent, I would really love to support my kids when they're older. Again, what number is that? I don't know, but it's not 13 and it's probably not 14. It's up there, but your kid will present themselves in a way where you've got to listen to them and support them and trust them."