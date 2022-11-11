Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They are making a difference in the world

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most generous couples in the showbiz world.

It is no surprise they are universally loved; the power celebrity pairing are known for their genuine kindness towards others. This year, the world listened when the duo pledged to match a million in donations to Ukraine.

As they shone a light on the Ukrainian cause, thousands of Americans responded with amazing donations to the couple’s kindness in less than 48 hours.

They were a pillar of support to families fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Anne-Marie Grey, Executive Director and CEO of USA for UNHCR, said: "Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging $1 million in support of families from Ukraine who have been forced to flee for their lives."

UNHCR distributed thermal blankets and water containers among other emergency supply kits to those in need. It is the most vulnerable families who receive cash from the UNHCR to help.

Blake and Ryan said: "The outpouring of compassion for displaced people from Ukraine has been incredible. We're proud to support USA for UNHCR and its work to provide emergency supplies, lifesaving care and hope – but we’re even more proud of the generous community of supporters that joined us.

"Thanks to them, families will have support, stability and hope during their darkest moments."

This act of kindness is not out of the ordinary for them. Every year Blake and Ryan are doing something to make a difference in the world.

Last year, the pair committed a US$10,000 donation to Hope for Haiti to aid the country’s relief efforts after the deadly earthquake. During the pandemic, they were a support to food banks with their generous donations.

