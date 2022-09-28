Inside Blake Lively's family of actors including her father and sister

Blake Lively found fame on the hit teen drama Gossip Girl and went on to be the star of the cult classic A Simple Favor, her own drinks brand Betty Buzz and mom to three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds.

But Blake and Ryan aren't the only acting stars in the family, as Blake is the younger sister of 90s superstar Robyn Lively, who starred in Doogie Howser and Chicago Hope, and most recently 9-1-1: Lone Star.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds films inside home with Blake Lively

Robyn was born in 1972 to mom Elaine and along with her two siblings, Lori and Jason, were later adopted by Ernie Lively; Ernie and Elaine welcomed Blake and Eric.

Ernie was a character actor and starred alongside Blake as her character's father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

Robyn starred in the 1989 film Teen Witch and also The Karate Kid II where she was cast as Jessica, a love interest for Ralph Macchio's Daniel.

However as Robyn was only 16 and Ralph was 27, they rewrote the film to turn their romance into a friendship, and Robyn recently reprised her role in the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai when it was revealed Daniel had married Jessica's cousin Amanda.

Robyn and Blake are very close

Robyn is also married to an actor - Bart Johnson, who may be recognizable to many as Coach Bolton in the High School Musical series - and the two have three children, daughter Kate and sons Baylen and Wyatt Blake.

Bart and Robyn wed in 1999 and Bart recently honored his sister-in-law Blake with a sweet birthday message that revealed how he still sees her as the nine-year-old he first met in 1996.

Ernie and Blake together

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY to my favorite 9 year old!! Love you to the moon little sister! My bestest buddy for almost 3 decades!!" he captioned a picture of himself, Robyn and Blake at Disneyland.

Blake has also paid tribute to her "brother" Bart, writing in 2020: "Happy Birthday to my original dance partner @bart_johnson. Bet you all didn’t know I was the original WILDCAT. Love you brother."

Blake with Bart in the late 90s

Blake and Ryan are currently expecting their fourth child, and their children already have had some experience of fame as their eldest appeared on Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

Most recently in an episode of Ryan's Welcome to Wrexham, one of his girls also could be heard when Ryan is seen receiving a call from his family: "Hi Dad, look at you on the field!"

Though the FaceTime call isn't shown, Blake is heard rooting on her husband of ten years and saying: "Wow, that's so cool."

