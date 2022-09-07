Ryan Reynolds offers rare insight into life at home with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that wife Blake Lively helped him make the decision to buy the Wrexham soccer team, joking that he had to get her permission as he can't even make "unilateral decisions on milk."

MORE: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's incredible NY house

Speaking on Good Morning America, Ryan was asked by Michael Strahan how Blake took to the news that he was buying the team along with friend Rob McElhenney, to which he quipped: "First off, let's back the truck up — I would not just buy a team and then tell my wife. I don't make unilateral decisions on milk."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Welcome to Wrexham, available on Disney+

Ryan then shared that his wife of 10 years helped him talk through the decision, and that she "saw some of the things — the blind spots — that I didn't see, and I saw some of the other blind spots."

He also went on to reveal that the decision was "one of the greatest things to happen to me and genuinely one of the worst," adding: "I now love this sport so much I hate it."

MORE: Blake Lively's incredible unicorn cake is perfect for her three young daughters

Rob and Ryan purchased Wrexham AFC, a club in North Wales, in 2020, and cameras followed their move to try to try to turn its fortunes around as well as Wrexham as a working-class town where the historic yet struggling football club is a source of pride among residents.

However, the documentary also saw Ryan speak emotionally about his own relationship with his father, revealing that he only got validation from his late dad when it came to sport, and he still feels upset over their strained relationship today.

Blake helped Ryan to make the decision to buy Wrexham FC

"The main place I got validation for my father was I was good at sports," he confessed. "So I played sports long past the point where I was really driven to do sports."

"It carried on all through showbusiness, an unquenchable quest for validation," he explained.

"My father has been dead for years, but that stuff doesn't really go away."

Blake and Ryan have three daughters

Talking about his upbringing in Canada, Ryan admitted it wasn't always easy: "I grew up in a working class family and I had three older brothers, my father struggled in a number of different ways."

The father-of-three has admitted in the past that he was angry when his father died because he "never got the chance to get to know him".

Ryan now has a family of his own and is a proud dad to his girls, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, four. He recently joked about the stresses of parenting when he said: "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."