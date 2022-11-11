The Duke of Sussex recognises friend Baroness Beeban Kidron Prince Harry has praised his friend for her genuine kindness

Prince Harry is a kind man.

Whether it's his tireless work for charity, the personal donations he makes to causes that touch his heart, or the time and attention he dedicates to helping and personally connecting with those deserving of his attention (be it sick children, army veterans or young people with HIV) he's actively showing compassion on a daily basis.

But when it comes to celebrating World Kindness Day and taking part in HELLO!'s Kind List, he's not thinking about himself. There's someone else on his mind - an inspirational film maker, activist and now friend, Baroness Beeban Kidron.

The British filmmaker is a founder of 5Rights Foundation, a charity which advocates children’s rights in the digital world.

Working to ensure our children are safe in this new and overwhelming digital world that is now their norm, is a mission Baroness Kidron has taken on with extraordinary passion.

And the Duke of Sussex is eager to make sure that his friend's incredible contributions and personal kindness can be seen and appreciated by a wide audience.

"When I first met Baroness Beeban Kidron, the first thing that struck me was her passion," the Duke told HELLO!

"The second thing, her persistence. But possibly her greatest asset is her genuine kindness. She’s the kind of person that makes you want to join her mission: strengthening the rights of young people in the digital age.

“Whether she’s orchestrating a scene behind the camera, advocating for the implementation of after-school programs, or pushing for safer online communities, she is always finding ways to make the world a better place for the next generation.

“As founder of 5Rights Foundation, Beeban is a pioneer who has spent years working across the globe to change technology laws and empower young people to create a healthier, safer, and better internet.

“She’s a force of nature, an Archewell Foundation partner, and a tireless advocate. Most of all, she's a friend who couldn’t be more deserving of this recognition. Thank you Baroness for all that you do for our children."

