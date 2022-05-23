Prince Harry is all smiles as he hangs out with Rebel Wilson Everyone looked impossibly dapper

It seems Prince Harry is fitting into the California lifestyle quite nicely! The royal mingled among stars – and seriously impressed – participating in Santa Barbara Polo Club's latest competition.

Not only did he play with his good friend, and expert polo player, Nacho Figueras, he also surprised fans by even stopping to chat with none other than actress Rebel Wilson, who watched and supported him from the crowd.

What's more, the competition was a charitable one, in support of several Santa Barbara charities, including Heal the Ocean, Calm 4 Kids, and the county's local food bank.

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after his team win

Rebel shared a heartfelt picture in support of Harry, with the 37-year-old standing next to her, looking sharp in white pants and, naturally, a beige polo shirt.

The actress and her friends looked chic as ever as well, sporting fitted jeans, knee-high leather boots, and well tailored blazers with large gold buttons.

She captioned the exciting photo appropriately with: "Team Harry!" along with a running horse emoji.

The sweet snapshot of the actress and the royal

Fans were quick to rave over the photo and the royal appearance, writing: "No big deal… just hanging out with Prince Freakin' Harry," and: "To be part of that conversation! You guys should do a podcast!" as well as: "Wow I don't know who's more lucky."

Nacho also shared a striking picture with him, this time clad in full polo gear sponsored by cult favorite California brand James Perse.

The striking portrait

The image looked straight out of a Ralph Lauren ad, with the players looking impossibly dapper in olive green shirts, whte pants, and high boots, as their perfectly manicured, red-haired horses calmly stood by them.

Fans commended them for the game and philanthropy, writing: "Hope to see #LosPadres play more often!! Y'all are awesome," and: "Good job guys. Love seeing Prince Harry!" as well as: "Thank you for supporting all of those great causes!"

