Harry Styles

Harry Styles has been leading with kindness in using his platform to end gun violence in America.

This year, the generous-hearted Don’t Worry Darling star donated more than $1million to gun safety organisation Everytown for Gun Safety after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a primary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Heartbroken Harry revealed he was “absolutely devastated” by the shooting earlier this year and he was determined to do everything in his power to do something about it.

Speaking out, the singer used his Love on Tour to help raise awareness about gun violence and worked alongside Everytown for Gun Safety. It is the largest gun violence prevention in America with nearly ten million supporters.

Angela Ferrell-Zabala, Senior Vice President of Movement Building at Everytown for Gun Safety, told HELLO!: “We’re so grateful to Harry Styles for using his ‘Love on Tour’ to help raise awareness about gun violence in America.

“He’s been an incredible partner and his generosity will have a lasting impact when it comes to saving lives.

“With so many Harry fans now supporting our movement, we’re stronger than ever and we’re forever thankful to Harry for leading with kindness in the effort to end gun violence.”

