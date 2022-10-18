Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis deny nanny's shocking claims

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis moved quickly to shut down claims from their former nanny about their split and the start of the actress's new relationship with Harry Styles.

The nanny, who looked after the pair's children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail that the Ted Lasso star, 47, was so devastated after learning that his fiancée, 38, was moving on with Harry, 28, that he threw himself under her car in an attempt to stop her from leaving their home to see the former One Direction singer.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple said in a joint statement. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," they continued. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Jason and Olivia began dating in 2011 after meeting at a finale party for Saturday Night Live and got engaged in 2013.

Olivia and Harry, here at the Venice Film Festival with Sydney Chandler, avoided being photographed side by side

The nanny claimed to the Daily Mail that Jason was "brokenhearted" by the House star's relationship with Harry, whom she had cast in her film Don't Worry Darling.

"On the Monday morning November 9 [in 2020], when I came back from a weekend off, he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all," the former employee claimed. "After I'd got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, 'She left us. She left us!'''

"He was just out of control crying. I didn't know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her," she continued. "He was so brokenhearted—I felt for him."

A few days later, the former employee claimed that Jason was infuriated to find Olivia preparing a salad for Harry with her "special dressing" in their kitchen. The nanny told the outlet that Jason ranted at the Booksmart director before trying to prevent her from leaving by lying under her car.

"She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth," the nanny said. "He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry."

Jason and Olivia announced their split, ending their engagement of more than seven years, in November 2020. The actress and Styles were spotted being affectionate at a wedding just two months later.

"When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry—I couldn't believe it," the nanny said. "Just a month before when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him."

The nanny, who had traveled to London with the Emmy winner and the kids so that he could begin work on the second season of Ted Lasso, claimed she was fired in February 2021 but a representative for Olivia told the Daily Mail that she chose to resign.