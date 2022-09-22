Olivia Wilde confronts rumors surrounding Harry Styles as Don't Worry Darling hits theaters

Since the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, thousands of netizens and even celebrities alike have weighed in on the drama surrounding its leads, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, and Florence Pugh.

MORE: Inside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' $10k a month LA love nest

Particularly consuming fans were two things concerning Harry, did he spit on Chris Pine, and are he and Olivia breaking up.

Both the singer and Chris have already spoken up about the incident, with the latter confirming he did not get spit on, but yet to speak on it was Olivia herself, until now.

Loading the player...

WATCH: First look at Don't Worry Darling

MORE: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are couple style goals at the NYC Don't Worry Darling premiere

The actress stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 22 September, and naturally, the host was quite inquisitive about all the drama surrounding the highly-anticipated film, and did not hold back when questioning its director.

"Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, why or why not, support your answer," Stephen inquired, which Olivia received with humor.

She set the record straight once more, maintaining that: "He did not," and turned the "Spitgate" conversation into a message about how quickly rumors spread.

Olivia opened up about all the rumors and drama

She said: "I think it's the perfect example of like, people will look for drama anywhere they can."

MORE: Olivia Wilde's 13 most striking beauty looks

MORE: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival

Olivia once again insisted: "Harry did not spit on Chris… but that is exactly what I mean. People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else and they'll still see what they want to see, and that is the creation of drama."

Don't Worry Darling stars Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll

During the interview, she also maintained that there is absolutely no tension between her and her lead star, Florence, who opted out of several press events for the film.

The revelatory and candid conversation comes after rumors that the drama led to tension, or even a break-up, between Olivia and Harry, the latter who on the very night was bidding farewell to his 15-day Madison Square Garden residency.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.