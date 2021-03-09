Taylor Swift and Harry Styles will take home Grammy’s 2021 official gift bag - and it’s beyond amazing See everything that's inside.

The Grammys are back a month later than usual - and so is the award show’s official gift bag.

This time there’s a twist. Rather than the glitzy, high-priced beauty products, tech gadgets, and eye-popping complimentary getaways usually found in the coveted bag every year, LA-based entertainment marketing company distinctive Assets decided to make the bag match the moment, and focused on highlighting small businesses instead.

Everything inside the official 2021 Grammys gift bag

“We are proud to have curated our most inclusive gift bag yet, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities, and beyond,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said in a statement.

“These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag.”

Only presenters and performers will receive the bag, which means Harry Styles, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and BTS will be among the music stars who will take it home. If Beyoncé gives the surprise performance of our dreams she'll take one home too (fingers crossed).

So, what’s in it?

A huge amount of beauty, cuisine, and lifestyle goodies that are in line with the bag’s theme of inclusion, equity, and philanthropy.

Soul Candles are also in the bag - designed for the mind, body, and soul

It includes gifts from several BIPOC-owned companies, such as a gift card to streetwear label, Signed By McFly, a 100 Days Inside book, a T-shirt and tote from Bonfire x Trevor Noah Foundation, a "Respect, Protect and Love the Black Woman” scarf from HGC Apparel, and All-natural artisan soap from Soapy Faith.

Stars will also receive the following:

Miage transformative skincare products, Prince of Peace Ginger Chews + Honey Crystals, Tiger Balm Pain Relieving Patches, the GRAMMY Museum Collection:live, BACARDÍ Rum, BriteBrush a Valued 365 Elite Membership, and Converse Eyewear Collection from Marchon Eyewear.

Music stars will receive cozy loungewear from Cozy Earth

They’ll also walk away with The Happiness Planner and finds from Bishology, Cloud Water + Immunity, Cup of Té, Exploding Kittens, Goldshield, Hayley’s Bracelets, HGC Apparel, Hot Head by Thermal Hair Care, Oxygenetix, Soul Shropshire, Trust Me Vodka, Wags Cookies, and more.

Don’t miss the 63rd GRAMMY Awards when it kicks off Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and all of Hello!'s coverage.

