How the celebs are showing their support for Ukraine: from Blake Lively to Benedict Cumberbatch The stars displayed impressive altruism

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a host of celebrities have used their platforms to rally support and generate vital funding. From the likes of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to presenter Chris Tarrant and David Tennant, HELLO! has taken a look at the celebs who've gone above and beyond.

Back in March this year, celeb couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher set up an impressive GoFundMe fundraiser. They smashed their goal of $30,000,000 USD by raising more than $36,000,000. The Hollywood power couple matched up to $3million of generous donations.

Ashton and Mila's kindness had an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts, funding Flexport.org and Airbnb.org who actively provided help on the ground.

They said: "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support… More than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal."

Volodymyr Zelensky praised their great efforts and he said they were among the first to respond to the grief in Ukraine.

In a true show of support, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch warmly opened his home to a Ukrainian refugee family. At the time, the Sherlock star said: "I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they've experienced, and that's within my home."

The star also revealed he's been helping other people whose loved ones are fleeing Ukraine with the cost of housing them in the UK.

"I've been trying to help other Ukrainian families - nationals that are UK citizens - to house their extended families en masse, which you know they want to do, but it's very costly," he said. "So, I've been trying to help out with that financially in a couple of instances."

TV presenter Chris Tarrant also opened up his home to a family of Ukrainian refugees. The former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? presenter has said his life has been enhanced by inviting the family to live with him at his Berkshire home.

In an interview on TV's Good Morning Britain, the former radio host said: "They've been with us since the beginning of the war.

"They were sleeping on the floor of airports in Poland before they came to us. The actual exit from Ukraine is just a horror story."

Power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds demonstrated their genuine kindness towards others after they pledged to match $1million in donations to Ukraine.

The duo said: "The outpouring of compassion for displaced people from Ukraine has been incredible. We're proud to support USA for UNHCR and its work to provide emergency supplies, lifesaving care and hope – but we're even more proud of the generous community of supporters that joined us."

Moved by the devastating situation in Ukraine, actress Jessica Chastain made a special trip to the war-torn country. During her emotional tour, she paid a visit to Okhmatdyt's children's hospital to meet young people. She later had a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Blown away by her kindness, Zelensky said: "American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable.

"Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more."

