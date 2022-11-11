Bindi Irwin recognises Australia Zoo's colleague

Bindi Irwin is a kind, compassionate Wildlife Warrior. With her work, following in her late dad Steve Irwin's footsteps, Bindi is leading the way in conservation, with both her work at Australia Zoo and her incredible global charity Wildlife Warriors.

As Bindi herself says in our KInd List opening letter, being kind in the way we live our lives, with respect for all other living creatures on this earth, and looking after the planet itself, will quite literally change the world.

But there's one person in particular that Bindi is keen to recognise for her inspirational kindness in all that she does in her life as the head veterinarian and manager of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Let us introduce you to Dr Ludovica Valenza, who is very deserving of this special Kind List accolade.

"Dr Ludovica Valenza works tirelessly to ensure that every animal in our care receives world class medical treatment," Bindi reveals.

"The goal with each patient admitted to the Wildlife Hospital is to rehabilitate them for life back in the wild. Dr Valenza inspires me on a daily basis with her kindness and compassion for every species."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.