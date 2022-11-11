Lorraine Kelly celebrates Scottish footballer Zander Murray The sportsman came out as gay in September

Touted as the queen of daytime television, Lorraine Kelly has enjoyed huge success as a journalist and television presenter. Aside from her weekly ITV morning show, Lorraine, the beloved TV star is widely known for her presenting gigs on GMTV and Good Morning Britain.

Lorraine is one of the UK's most prominent supporters of LGBTQ+ issues.

In celebration of pride week this year, the 62-year-old said: "Pride for All is absolutely, of course, for everybody, and it's a chance to show solidarity, kindness and compassion. It's basically a celebration, and a brilliant way to send a positive message in what has been a tough time if you are LGBTQ+."

Despite her own activism, Lorraine is keen to shine a light on Scottish footballer Zander Murray after he opened up about his sexuality earlier this year.

In September, the Gala Fairydean Rovers striker became the first openly gay player in Scottish football since Justin Fashanu who played for Airdrie and Hearts in the 1990s.

"Scottish footballer Zander Murray has come out as gay and is helping SO many young sportsmen and women with his courage and positivity," Lorraine told HELLO! for our Kind List.

"He's mentoring young footballers and talking to school pupils - such a lovely young man and I think he will save lives."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.