Natalie Rushdie backs HELLO!'s Christmas appeal and answers the call for donations Find out how you can help below

Natalie Rushdie has become the latest celebrity to lend her support to HELLO!'s Christmas appeal by donating her pre-loved items to baby bank network, Little Village.

And as the jazz singer meets up with us to hand over her donation, she tells us it "breaks her heart" to know that families are struggling this winter.

Natalie Rushdie has donated clothes and toys to Little Village

"Having a small child myself, the idea that another child or baby doesn't have anything to wear or has ill-fitting clothes, and that mothers are having to decide between feeding themselves or their baby, is absolutely heart-breaking," says Natalie, who is mum to two-year-old Rose.

RELATED: Are you eligible for the extra £300 cost-of-living payment?

With the cost of living crisis leaving so many of us facing financial difficulty, Little Village, which is supported by the Princess of Wales, expects to help more than 7,000 families this year – its busiest yet.

The London-based charity, which operates "baby banks" to provide clothes, toys and equipment for babies and young children, is in desperate need of pre-loved donations, as well as funds for essentials for newborns and their parents.

MORE: 10 ways to heat your home without paying for heating

"As a mother, you're under so much pressure. You want everything to be perfect, and when it's not, you can sometimes feel like a failure, but you're not. We're all supposed to be supporting each other, especially at this time of year," adds Natalie, who encourages anyone struggling to reach out for help.

The singer shares a daughter with Zafar Rushdie

"Speak to neighbours, message people, find places like Little Village, who are offering support. When people realise how bad it is, people will help."

Little Village recently carried out a survey of baby banks across the UK and found that children are wearing ill-fitting shoes or clothes, families are unable to afford basic hygiene products and that many are being forced to ration nappies. Children are also going hungry and facing a cold winter as families can’t afford to heat their homes.

Earlier this month, Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh helped HELLO! launch our vital initiative.

"If you are able to help in any way, please do," said Kym. "Donating clothes or toys that your own children have outgrown can make such a massive difference to others. Also, being able to help others is such a rewarding feeling."

How can you help?

You can make a difference by donating much needed funds, donating excellent quality, pre-loved children's clothing and equipment – especially bigger items like buggies, cots and Moses baskets, or signing up to volunteer. Find out how, here.

You can POST items to: Little Village Hounslow (formerly Debenhams), 1st Floor, Unit 27, Treaty Shopping Centre, High Street, TW3 1ES.

If you’re outside London, you can find a map of baby banks across the country at: littlevillagehq.org/uk-baby-banks

Need help?

Find out more about how to get referred to Little Village here: littlevillagehq.org/get-help/