Kelly Rowland supported by Beyoncé's mom as she rocks low-cut power suit for exciting premiere Too sweet!

Destiny's Child may have disbanded in 2006, but Kelly Rowland can still rely on her support system from those years to still hype her up.

The star recently debuted a new movie, Fantasy Football, and for the red carpet premiere in Atlanta on 18 November, she looked glamorous as ever rocking an oversized velvet suit with a plunging neckline.

She truly looked stunning, and left quite the impression on none other than her good friend Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, who shared a heartfelt tribute to the singer, who she considers another daughter.

Tina took to Instagram to sing her praises about Kelly, sharing a video from the red carpet in which she is speaking with reporters, smiling ear to ear, and posing with her co-stars.

She endearingly wrote in the caption: "Keep Shining as bright as you always have! And always will!!"

She also said: "The epitome of talent, beauty and brains and classy as hell!!" adding: "I have always admired your ability to read someone so quickly and so classy that they don't even know that you're doing it till later!"

The heartfelt tribute was too sweet

The tribute was a heartfelt testament to how proud Tina is of Kelly, as she has always been, and she also wrote: "You've been doing it since you were a little kid!" ending the sweet shout-out with: "Go Queen I love you!" alongside a slew of red heart emojis.

It's clear the two have always had a mother-daughter relationship, and Kelly further proved her love for Tina by replying in the comments section: "Thank You Ma!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"

Kelly really did look stunning at the premiere

Others had even more compliments for both the singer and the mother-of-two, writing: "Period! A true woman of grace!" and: "Mama Tina don't play about her babies," as well as: "Miss Tina raised them up like Southern queens and you are blessed enough to see the fruit of your labor!"

Kelly's new movie, which will be available on Paramount+ on 25 November, sees "A daughter discover she can magically control the performance of her football-playing father through her gaming console."

